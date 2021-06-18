210618-N-TT639-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Ryan Swope, from Tampa, loads an inert chaff round into the Mk 53 Decoy Launching System aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 18. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)

