210618-N-TT639-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Ryan Swope, from Tampa, loads an inert chaff round into the Mk 53 Decoy Launching System aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 18. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6700345
|VIRIN:
|210618-N-TT639-1039
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|679.74 KB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
