210618-N-TT639-1030 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Jeffrey Whitney, from Colorado Springs, Colo., loads an inert chaff round into the Mk 53 Decoy Launching System aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 18. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 17:25 Photo ID: 6700346 VIRIN: 210618-N-TT639-1030 Resolution: 4663x3331 Size: 643 KB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.