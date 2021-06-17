210616-M-WI555-0088 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (June 16, 2021) Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) prepare ordnance on an F/A-18 Hornet at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 16. VMFA 323 is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dominic Romero)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 17:42
|Photo ID:
|6700330
|VIRIN:
|210616-M-WI555-0088
|Resolution:
|5582x3140
|Size:
|9.03 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-323 Operations [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Dominic Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
