    VMFA-323 Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    VMFA-323 Operations

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dominic Romero 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210616-M-WI555-0138 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (June 16, 2021) Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) conduct maintenance on an F/A-18 Hornet at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 16. VMFA 323 is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dominic Romero)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-323 Operations [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Dominic Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    VMFA-323

