VMFA-323 Operations

210616-M-WI555-0114 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (June 16, 2021) F/A-18 Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) take off from Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 16. VMFA-323 is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dominic Romero)

Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.19.2021 Location: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US