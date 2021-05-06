157th Airmen prepare jets for takeoff

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Sox, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron avionics systems specialist, loads cryptographic keys into an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 5, 2021. The "Swamp Fox" Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)

