Swamp Fox Airmen Recognized for Accomplishment

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron are recognized for their roles in a “first of its kind” Integrated Combat Turn by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Evan Pettus, 378th Wing commander, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 5, 2021. A six-member maintenance team helped refuel, load live munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons while engines were still running and then return those jets to the mission. The "Swamp Fox" Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)

