    Swamp Fox Airmen Recognized for Accomplishment [Image 15 of 22]

    Swamp Fox Airmen Recognized for Accomplishment

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.05.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Patrick Cooley, 157th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron weapons loader, is recognized for his role in an Integrated Combat Turn by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Evan Pettus, 378th Wing commander, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 5, 2021. Part of a six-member maintenance team, Cooley helped refuel, load live munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons while engines were still running and then return those jets to the mission. The "Swamp Fox" Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed to PSAB to project combat power and help bolster defensive capabilities against potential threats in the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6700130
    VIRIN: 210605-Z-QX261-0019
    Resolution: 6393x4262
    Size: 19.6 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swamp Fox Airmen Recognized for Accomplishment [Image 22 of 22], by E-8 Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    AFCENT
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    PSAB

