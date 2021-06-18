SgtMaj. Abel T. Leal hands over the colors to BGen. Ryan P. Heritage during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 18, 2021. BGen. Heritage passed on his duty as the Commanding General of MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region to BGen. Jason L. Morris. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 20:02
|Photo ID:
|6699946
|VIRIN:
|210618-M-DA549-1027
|Resolution:
|2600x3250
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commanding General Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
