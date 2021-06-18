Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding General Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Commanding General Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    SgtMaj. Abel T. Leal hands over the colors to BGen. Ryan P. Heritage during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 18, 2021. BGen. Heritage passed on his duty as the Commanding General of MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region to BGen. Jason L. Morris. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding General Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Usmc
    marines
    recruit depot
    mcrdsd

