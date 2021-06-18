BGen. Jason L. Morris, the incoming Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) and the Western Recruiting Region, speaks during a change of command ceremony at MCRD, June 18, 2021. BGen. Morris accepted all duties and responsibilities from BGen Ryan P. Heritage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 20:02 Photo ID: 6699948 VIRIN: 210618-M-DA549-1089 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.56 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding General Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.