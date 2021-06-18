BGen. Ryan P. Heritage, theoutgoing Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) and the Western Recruiting Region, speaks during a change of command ceremony at MCRD, June 18, 2021. BGen. Morris accepted all duties and responsibilities from BGen Ryan P. Heritage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 20:02 Photo ID: 6699945 VIRIN: 210618-M-DA549-1071 Resolution: 1978x2472 Size: 2.45 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding General Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.