Commanding General Change of Command

BGen. Ryan P. Heritage, theoutgoing Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRD) and the Western Recruiting Region, speaks during a change of command ceremony at MCRD, June 18, 2021. BGen. Morris accepted all duties and responsibilities from BGen Ryan P. Heritage. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 20:02
|Photo ID:
|6699945
|VIRIN:
|210618-M-DA549-1071
|Resolution:
|1978x2472
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
