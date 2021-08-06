2/138th FA BN annual training

Members of Alpha and Bravo Battery, 2/138th FA BN continue to train on direct and indirect fire during annual training at Ft. Knox, KY 8 June 2021. Soldiers navigated between ranges and then worked with Battalion to target and fire on mock enemy positions.

