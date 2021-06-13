Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2/138th FA BN annual training [Image 1 of 4]

    2/138th FA BN annual training

    KY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. John Stephens 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Alpha and Bravo Battery, 2/138th FA BN continue to train on direct and indirect fire during annual training at Ft. Knox, KY 8 June 2021. Soldiers navigated between ranges and then worked with Battalion to target and fire on mock enemy positions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 12:26
    Photo ID: 6699350
    VIRIN: 210613-Z-XU624-429
    Resolution: 6240x3504
    Size: 12.47 MB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/138th FA BN annual training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2/138th FA BN annual training
    2/138th FA BN annual training
    2/138th FA BN annual training
    2/138th FA BN Annual Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paladin
    KYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT