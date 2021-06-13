Members of Alpha and Bravo Battery, 2/138th FA BN continue to train on direct and indirect fire during annual training at Ft. Knox, KY 8 June 2021. Soldiers navigated between ranges and then worked with Battalion to target and fire on mock enemy positions.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 12:26
|Photo ID:
|6699350
|VIRIN:
|210613-Z-XU624-429
|Resolution:
|6240x3504
|Size:
|12.47 MB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2/138th FA BN annual training [Image 4 of 4], by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
