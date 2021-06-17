Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday [Image 3 of 3]

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Mullen, left, and Seaman Jaleana Turcotte, right, the oldest and youngest Corpsman serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, prepare to cut a specially made cake during a ceremony honoring the 123rd anniversary of the establishment of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps held Thursday, June 17, 2021 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 08:58
    Photo ID: 6699156
    VIRIN: 210617-N-KJ130-003
    Resolution: 5420x3618
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday
    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    marines
    corpsman birthday
    navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT