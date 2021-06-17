Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Mullen, left, and Seaman Jaleana Turcotte, right, the oldest and youngest Corpsman serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, prepare to cut a specially made cake during a ceremony honoring the 123rd anniversary of the establishment of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps held Thursday, June 17, 2021 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 08:58
|Photo ID:
|6699156
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-KJ130-003
|Resolution:
|5420x3618
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday
