Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday

Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Mullen, left, and Seaman Jaleana Turcotte, right, the oldest and youngest Corpsman serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, prepare to cut a specially made cake during a ceremony honoring the 123rd anniversary of the establishment of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps held Thursday, June 17, 2021 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US