Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, center, provides the keynote address at the clinic’s birthday celebration honoring the 123rd anniversary of the establishment of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps held Thursday, June 17, 2021 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 08:58
|Photo ID:
|6699154
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-KJ130-001
|Resolution:
|5238x3497
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Corpsman Birthday
