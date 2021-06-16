Patrol Squadron 10 Hosts Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group

MISAWA (Jun. 16, 2021) — Naval Air Crewman (Operator) 3rd Class Camden Baye, attached to the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron 10, gives Rear Adm. Lance Scott, Commander Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, an orientation of his mission crew workstation and aircrew duties aboard a P-8A during Scott’s recent visit. The "Red Lancers" are currently deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)

