    Patrol Squadron 10 Hosts Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group [Image 4 of 5]

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rojas 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    MISAWA (Jun. 16, 2021) — Lt. John Gosselin (right), Lt.j.g. Jane Moon, attached to the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron 10, inspect a AGM 84D Harpoon missile before the mission. The "Red Lancers" are currently deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 07:18
    Photo ID: 6699095
    VIRIN: 200616-N-XE158-0080
    Resolution: 2979x2128
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol Squadron 10 Hosts Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10
    Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG)
    Rear Adm. Lance Scott

