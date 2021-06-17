USS Curtis Wilbur Galley

210617-N-XU073-1042
SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Lynch, from Petersburg, Va., dices bell peppers in the galley aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
