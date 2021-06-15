USS Curtis Wilbur replenishment-at-sea

210615-N-XU073-1350
SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 15, 2021) –Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class David Feder, from Conroe, Texas, hauls line for a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser Class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 06:55
|Photo ID:
|6699071
|VIRIN:
|210615-N-XU073-1350
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1003.86 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
