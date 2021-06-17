BALTIC SEA (June 17, 2021) Cmdr. Ryan Kendall, Roosevelt’s commanding officer, center, speaks to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during an all hands call during BALTOPS 50, June 17, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.18.2021 01:39 Photo ID: 6698826 VIRIN: 210617-N-CJ510-0137 Resolution: 6110x4073 Size: 1.76 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.