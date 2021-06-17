BALTIC SEA (June 17, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) man a hose during a crash and salvage drill during BALTOPS 50, June 17, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 01:39
|Photo ID:
|6698824
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-CJ510-0199
|Resolution:
|6010x4007
|Size:
|867.28 KB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
