BALTIC SEA (June 17, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) man a hose during a crash and salvage drill during BALTOPS 50, June 17, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

