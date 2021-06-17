BALTIC SEA (June 17, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Thomas Aduca, right, picks up Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Deion Sherwood during a crash and salvage drill during BALTOPS 50, June 17, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2021 01:39
|Photo ID:
|6698822
|VIRIN:
|210617-N-CJ510-0216
|Resolution:
|5934x3956
|Size:
|728.44 KB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
