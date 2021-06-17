USS Roosevelt

BALTIC SEA (June 17, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Thomas Aduca, right, picks up Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Deion Sherwood during a crash and salvage drill during BALTOPS 50, June 17, 2021. The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

