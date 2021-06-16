JMC's Joint Warfighting Assessment 2021 kicked off June 17 at multiple locations. JWA 21 has Joint service members in Hawaii, Colorado and Washington achieving training readiness, future force development and interoperability with our multinational partners. JWA 21 is an integrated part of a series of linked experiments, culminating in Project Convergence 21. (Photo by SPC Dakota Gunter / 55th Signal Company)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 23:30 Photo ID: 6698732 VIRIN: 210616-A-VI575-011 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.02 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.