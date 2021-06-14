Col. Tobin A. Magsig (left), commander of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, and Col. Ryan Weisiger, Air Force Team Chief on The Joint Staff, discuss Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 during a meeting June 14 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (Photo by SPC Natianna Strachen / 55th Signal Company)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 23:30
|Photo ID:
|6698692
|VIRIN:
|210614-A-VI575-072
|Resolution:
|6440x4293
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT