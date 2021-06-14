Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 [Image 1 of 3]

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 21

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Modernization Command

    Col. Tobin A. Magsig (left), commander of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, and Col. Ryan Weisiger, Air Force Team Chief on The Joint Staff, discuss Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 during a meeting June 14 on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (Photo by SPC Natianna Strachen / 55th Signal Company)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 23:30
    Photo ID: 6698692
    VIRIN: 210614-A-VI575-072
    Resolution: 6440x4293
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Warfighting Assessment 21
    Joint Warfighting Assessment 21
    Joint Warfighting Assessment 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JWA21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT