JMC's Joint Warfighting Assessment 2021 kicked off June 17, 2021, at multiple locations. JWA 21 has Joint service members in Hawaii, Colorado and Washington achieving training readiness, future force development and interoperability with our multinational partners. JWA 21 is an integrated part of a series of linked experiments, culminating in Project Convergence 21. (Photo by CPT Barnaby Ingram / British 1st Armoured Infantry Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 23:30 Photo ID: 6698730 VIRIN: 210611-A-VI575-750 Resolution: 2782x2254 Size: 1.73 MB Location: CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Warfighting Assessment 21 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.