    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 2 of 10]

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1-40th Cavalry Unit, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division wait to board a C-130J Super Hercules for their jump at Donnelly in support of RED FLAG-Alaska on June 17th, 2021. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 23:12
    Photo ID: 6698683
    VIRIN: 210617-F-ET937-1002
    Resolution: 4778x3185
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

