RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1-40th Cavalry, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division huddles while preparing for their jump at Donnelly in support of RED FLAG-Alaska on June 17th, 2021. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

