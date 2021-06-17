RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

U.S. Air Force 517th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilots receive a mission brief on their morning flight. RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise. designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. The Royal Korean Air Forces will be at Eielson Air Force Base and the Japan Self-Air Defense Force will be participating at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US