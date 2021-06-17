RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

U.S. Air Force 517th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilots receive a mission brief on their morning flight. RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise. designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. The Royal Korean Air Forces will be at Eielson Air Force Base and the Japan Self-Air Defense Force will be participating at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 23:12
|Photo ID:
|6698682
|VIRIN:
|210617-F-ET937-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
