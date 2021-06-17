Soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, prepares to jump at the Donnelly Training Area in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2, June 17, 2021. The RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

