U.S. Air Force Capt. Alex Randall (right), 1st Lt. Richard Armfield (middle), and Capt. Lucas Lambrecht, all assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, approach the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2021 during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2. The RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 22:48 Photo ID: 6698658 VIRIN: 210617-F-XA488-3222 Resolution: 5182x3448 Size: 3.95 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 7 of 7], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.