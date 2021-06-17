Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 6 of 7]

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules pilots assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, perform an air drop at Donnelly Training Area during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2. The RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 22:48
    Photo ID: 6698652
    VIRIN: 210617-F-XA488-3215
    Resolution: 4631x3081
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 7 of 7], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J
    Soldiers
    4-25
    JBER
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    RFA

