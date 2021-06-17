U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules pilots assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, perform an air drop at Donnelly Training Area during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2. The RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 22:48 Photo ID: 6698652 VIRIN: 210617-F-XA488-3215 Resolution: 4631x3081 Size: 3.76 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 [Image 7 of 7], by Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.