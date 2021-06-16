U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Daylida, 10th Air Support Operations Squadron flight commander, watches as a Tactical Air Control Party Specialist coordinates a strike June 16, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 20:54
|Photo ID:
|6698469
|VIRIN:
|210616-F-HX320-0173
|Resolution:
|5631x3746
|Size:
|10.66 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 21: TACP manage CAS [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
