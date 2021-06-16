Red Flag-Alaska 21: TACP manage CAS

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Daylida, flight commander, left, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Byrne, Tactical Air Control Party specialist, both from the 10th Air Support Operations Squadron, discuss tactics following th completion of a mission June 16, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

