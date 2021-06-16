Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: TACP manage CAS [Image 10 of 15]

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: TACP manage CAS

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Daylida, flight commander, left, and Staff Sgt. Aaron Byrne, Tactical Air Control Party specialist, both from the 10th Air Support Operations Squadron, discuss target locations June 16, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 20:54
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PACAF
    Alaska
    1CTCS
    Eielson AFB
    RFA 21
    Red Flag-Alaska 21

