Major Derek Sentinella, a project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District inspects new concrete over a road connection for four lines connecting to a 20 megawatt substation on Camp Arifjan in Kuwait
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 16:47
|Photo ID:
|6698227
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-A1417-0019
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|316.99 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PM inspects new concrete at 20 megawatt substation in Kuwait [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Developing Valuable Skills in the Middle East with USACE
LEAVE A COMMENT