Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sharing Thanksgiving dinner with the team [Image 3 of 3]

    Sharing Thanksgiving dinner with the team

    BAHRAIN

    11.24.2019

    Photo by Joseph Macri 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Major Grant Wanamaker and his wife Emma host members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District's Bahrain Residence Office for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in their home in Bahrain November 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2019
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 16:47
    Photo ID: 6698230
    VIRIN: 191121-A-A1417-0004
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 288.6 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharing Thanksgiving dinner with the team [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PM inspects new concrete at 20 megawatt substation in Kuwait
    MAJ Wanamaker reaffirms his oath of office, Bahrain
    Sharing Thanksgiving dinner with the team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Developing Valuable Skills in the Middle East with USACE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    TAD
    TAM
    Wanamaker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT