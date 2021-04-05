MAJ Wanamaker reaffirms his oath of office, Bahrain

Major Grant Wanamaker reaffirms his oath of office after being promoted to Major on the new $49.6 million steel and concrete pier at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Wanamker helped oversee the construction of the pier while working as a project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District.

