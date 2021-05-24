Entrenched members of the Alabama National Guard Bravo Company, 1-167th Battalion, fire their weapons at targets as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 24, 2021. Infantry troops move from one position to the next during a live fire exercise during the culminating event.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 12:56 Photo ID: 6697669 VIRIN: 210524-A-OW699-962 Resolution: 3833x3066 Size: 1.53 MB Location: XANTHI, GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juggling 5.56 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT David Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.