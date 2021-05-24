Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juggling 5.56

    Juggling 5.56

    XANTHI, GREECE

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. David Evans 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Entrenched members of the Alabama National Guard Bravo Company, 1-167th Battalion, fire their weapons at targets as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 24, 2021. Infantry troops move from one position to the next during a live fire exercise during the culminating event.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021
    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    Hellenic Army
    defender21
    1-167 Infantry
    Centaur21

