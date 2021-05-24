Entrenched members of the Alabama National Guard Bravo Company, 1-167th Battalion, fire their weapons at targets as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 24, 2021. Infantry troops move from one position to the next during a live fire exercise during the culminating event.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 12:56
|Photo ID:
|6697669
|VIRIN:
|210524-A-OW699-962
|Resolution:
|3833x3066
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|XANTHI, GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Juggling 5.56 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT David Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
