Captain Lee Medley, of the Alabama National Guard, commander of Bravo Company, 1-167th Battalion, coordinates his troops as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 24, 2021. Captain Lee Medley runs up and down the trenches ensuring the soldiers under his command receive proper instruction during the culminating event.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 12:56
|Photo ID:
|6697668
|VIRIN:
|210524-A-OW699-901
|Resolution:
|4292x5365
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|XANTHI, GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eyes on the Prize [Image 3 of 3], by SGT David Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT