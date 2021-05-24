Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eyes on the Prize [Image 2 of 3]

    Eyes on the Prize

    XANTHI, GREECE

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. David Evans 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Captain Lee Medley, of the Alabama National Guard, commander of Bravo Company, 1-167th Battalion, coordinates his troops as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 24, 2021. Captain Lee Medley runs up and down the trenches ensuring the soldiers under his command receive proper instruction during the culminating event.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eyes on the Prize [Image 3 of 3], by SGT David Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    Hellenic Army
    defender21
    1-167 Infantry
    Centaur21

