Eyes on the Prize

Captain Lee Medley, of the Alabama National Guard, commander of Bravo Company, 1-167th Battalion, coordinates his troops as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 24, 2021. Captain Lee Medley runs up and down the trenches ensuring the soldiers under his command receive proper instruction during the culminating event.

