A sniper with the Alabama National Guard, 1-167th Battalion, prepares to fire at his target during an exercise as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 24, 2021. The soldier is using his vehicle as an improvised as a firing position to get the best vantage point on the target.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 12:56
|Photo ID:
|6697666
|VIRIN:
|210524-A-OW699-838
|Resolution:
|3574x2859
|Size:
|646.79 KB
|Location:
|XANTHI, GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, King of the Hill [Image 3 of 3], by SGT David Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
