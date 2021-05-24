King of the Hill

A sniper with the Alabama National Guard, 1-167th Battalion, prepares to fire at his target during an exercise as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 24, 2021. The soldier is using his vehicle as an improvised as a firing position to get the best vantage point on the target.

