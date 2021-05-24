Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    King of the Hill [Image 1 of 3]

    King of the Hill

    XANTHI, GREECE

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. David Evans 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A sniper with the Alabama National Guard, 1-167th Battalion, prepares to fire at his target during an exercise as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 24, 2021. The soldier is using his vehicle as an improvised as a firing position to get the best vantage point on the target.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, King of the Hill [Image 3 of 3], by SGT David Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    Hellenic Army
    defender21
    1-167 Infantry
    Centaur21

