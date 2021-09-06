319th Medical Group Change of Command

Col. Cameron Pringle, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jason Musser, 319th Medical Group incoming commander, during the 319 MDG change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 4, 2021. The group supports units operating the Global Hawk, one of two locations worldwide operating and maintaining the High Frequency Global Communications System and several geographically separated units in the two-state, one-province region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Richards)

