319th Medical Group Change of Command

Col. Cameron Pringle, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, receives the guidon from Col. Johnathan Compton, 319th Medical Group outgoing commander, during the 319 MDG change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 4, 2021. Guests were allowed to attend the ceremony while following COVID-19 protocols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Richards)

