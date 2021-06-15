Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    319th Medical Group Change of Command

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.15.0021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Richards 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Col. Cameron Pringle, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, awards Col. Johnathan Compton, 319th Medical Group outgoing commander, the Legion of Merit during the 319 MDG change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 11, 2021. The 319th Medical Group commander is responsible for daily outpatient clinic operations, an ambulance service providing first response and transport, and the medical readiness of all base-supported personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Richards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.0021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 12:15
    Photo ID: 6697497
    VIRIN: 210617-F-CI246-1036
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 18.55 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ashley Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command
    319th Medical Group Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    319 MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT