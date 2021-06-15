319th Medical Group Change of Command

Col. Cameron Pringle, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, awards Col. Johnathan Compton, 319th Medical Group outgoing commander, the Legion of Merit during the 319 MDG change of command ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., June 11, 2021. The 319th Medical Group commander is responsible for daily outpatient clinic operations, an ambulance service providing first response and transport, and the medical readiness of all base-supported personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Richards)

