    Barksdale hosts campus clean-up

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A Barksdale Airman removes weeds from the base of a tree during a campus clean-up at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2021. The clean-up efforts provided dorm residents the opportunity to learn from and connect with their senior leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 12:00
    Photo ID: 6697451
    VIRIN: 210612-F-NI018-1278
    Resolution: 5705x3796
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale hosts campus clean-up [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    8th AF
    2nd BW

