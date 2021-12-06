A Barksdale Airman prunes a tree during a campus clean-up at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2021. The clean-up efforts provided dorm residents the opportunity to learn from and connect with their senior leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Pugh)
This work, Barksdale hosts campus clean-up [Image 7 of 7], by A1C William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
