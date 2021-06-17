Senior Airman Tyler J. Vance, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) structural journeyman, left, and Airman Bryce E. Schneider, 31st CES structural apprentice, conduct preventative maintenance on a roof

at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2021. Airmen from the 31st CES complete preventative maintenance on roofs quarterly, semiannually, and annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.17.2021 10:07 Photo ID: 6697298 VIRIN: 210617-F-ZX177-1256 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.03 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st CES Airmen save Hangar [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.