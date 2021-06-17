Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st CES Airmen save Hangar [Image 3 of 3]

    31st CES Airmen save Hangar

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tyler J. Vance, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) structural journeyman, left, and Airman Bryce E. Schneider, 31st CES structural apprentice, conduct preventative maintenance on a roof
    at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2021. Airmen from the 31st CES complete preventative maintenance on roofs quarterly, semiannually, and annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

