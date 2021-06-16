31st CES Airmen save Hangar

Senior Airman Tyler J. Vance, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) structural journeyman, right, train Airman Bryce E. Schneider, 31st CES structural apprentice, about harden aircraft shelter at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 16, 2021. During the training the team replaced a guide roller to an apron door. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

Date Taken: 06.16.2021
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT