    31st CES Airmen save Hangar [Image 1 of 3]

    31st CES Airmen save Hangar

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tyler J. Vance, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) structural journeyman, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 17, 2021. Vance’s quick response saved building 925’s roof from possibly collapsing after a hail storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever

    USAFE
    DOD
    USAF
    31FW
    31CES

