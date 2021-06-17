U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, in conjunction with the U.S. Air Force 353d Special Operations Group, execute a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion event within the first island chain in response to destabilizing actions which threaten the rules-based international order. The Marines are part of a joint force able to communicate and operate across all domains when called upon. III MEF executed this as part of a no-notice, integrated, rapid response event across the expanse of the first island chain to demonstrate U.S. resolve to maintaining regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Diana Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 07:45
|Photo ID:
|6697063
|VIRIN:
|210617-M-NT377-194
|Resolution:
|2910x3880
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rapid Response Force [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Diana Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
